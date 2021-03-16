EMRG Media Announces Women Insider Network's Impressive Speaker Lineup At 7 Day Challenge

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Insider Network, or WIN, is hosting a free 7-day challenge from March 18-24. Over the course of one week, women entrepreneurs, executives, and owners are invited to participate in a challenge that will radically shape their mindset, businesses, and personal lives. The Aim For Excellence Challenge, which will be happening virtually, is one of the many new programs offered by WIN, a new and impactful network for women, by women.

The mission of WIN is simple, and yet so important: To impact the lives of over 100,000 women, helping them to achieve success, both at work and at home. WIN believes that home life and work life are inextricably tied, and as such, the female-focused network has thoughtfully curated a roster of over 30 world class speakers for The Aim For Excellence Challenge, all of whom bring to the table actionable, practical strategies and tactics.

Here's a sneak peek of some of the speakers:

Sharon Lechter: This 5-time New York Times Best-Selling Author is a strong advocate of financial literacy. Sharon has been helping new entrepreneurs for years.

Tamsen Fadal: You may recognize this Journalist/News Anchor from WPIX. She has plenty of useful strategies to share for anyone who wants to become successful.

Samantha Harris: You may remember her from Dancing with the Stars. This Emmy Award winner is one of the most inspiring people you'll ever meet.

Lia Valencia: Lia is the woman behind Valencia Key Jewelry. Her story will inspire you to realize your full potential.

Amberly Lago: The author of the bestselling book True Grit & Grace, Amberly Lago will help you build resilience, inspire hope, and empower you.

WIN was started by two of the founding members of EMRG Media, the group behind the critically acclaimed trade show, The Event Planner Expo. "We set out looking for a place for ourselves to connect with likeminded and ambitious women," says Jessica Stewart, VP Marketing, EMRG Media. "The thing is, we searched high and low and couldn't find a community like this, so created our own, and quickly realized that countless women just like us were looking for the same thing."

Women from across the nation will be tuning in for an hour each day for one week, beginning March 18th. "It may not seem like a lot of time, one hour, but let me tell you, the growth we see in women who participate in these challenges is nothing short of profound," Stewart remarks. "I just can't wait to see the positive impact this will have on people's lives."

WIN was founded upon the belief that whether a woman is just starting out or a top executive, anything is possible with the support of a vibrant female network—in other words, there is no glass ceiling, as the sky really is the limit. "Lives have been affected, and industries have been hit hard…for us, it was a vital that every woman should be able to join, and money should be no object. It's our way of giving back," Stewart says.

If you're looking to start a business, scale a business, or simply want to live a full, thriving life then the Aim For Excellence Challenge is an ideal way for you to make your dreams a reality.

The AIM For Excellence Challengeis a 7 day Event. To attend for Free visit: www.AimforExcellenceChallenge.com and check out the VIP Upgrades and get exclusive bonuses. We want everyone to have the opportunity to learn and grow from this amazing lineup.

