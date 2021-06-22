Emprise Bank Launches AI-Powered Affiliate Program With Fintel Connect

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emprise Bank, a customer-focused and innovative financial institution with total assets exceeding $2.1 billion, has launched its affiliate program in partnership with Fintel Connect, an end-to-end influencer marketing technology solution that drives scalable growth for financial brands.

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Emprise Bank is focused on delivering a personalized and relevant customer experience and offers a broad range of leading products and services including personal, business, and investment banking. This includes free checking accounts that come with perks—whether it's 2% cash back on everyday debit card purchases or higher interest on balances. Emprise Bank's competitive financial products are designed to maximize speed of account opening, convenience and ease of use, and earnings potential to help customers reach their financial aspirations.

"Emprise is focused on forward-looking solutions to empower our customers to thrive. We know people need a partner, not just another bank," said Emprise Bank Vice President and Marketing Manager Aggie Tuxhorn. "Fintel Connect's fast-growing network and strategic partnerships in the US market represent a tremendous opportunity for Emprise to build new and successful customer relationships. We'll have the ability to scale at our own pace, with the tools in place to tell our story and increase our brand reach."

Nicky Senyard, CEO of Fintel Connect said, "Emprise Bank is a leader in their community and committed to advancing their digital services and experiences to better serve their customers. We are thrilled to partner with the Emprise team and support them with their strategic initiative to expand their digital footprint and reach new customers through highly valuable partnerships and channels."

Emprise Bank's affiliate program is currently available through Fintel Connect. Publishers and influencers with US-facing audiences are invited to join its affiliate program here.

About Fintel ConnectFintel Connect is an award-winning technology company on a mission to drive value for brands and consumers in financial services. As the only performance marketing technology solution built specifically for the financial industry, Fintel Connect serves 50+ North American fintechs, banks, credit unions, and insurtech companies through its fully scalable tracking and reporting platform, curated database of targeted publishers and influencers, and built-in AI-driven marketing compliance tools. Fintel Connect is also a proud partner of the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program, committed to helping clients build the next generation of digital banking. To discover how Fintel Connect can achieve scalable growth for your brand, visit www.fintelconnect.com.

About Emprise BankEmprise Bank is a customer-focused, innovative financial institution whose mission is to empower people to thrive through personalized solutions and services. Based in Wichita, Kansas, Emprise Bank is FDIC insured with total assets exceeding $2.1 billion. Learn more at http://www.emprisebank.com.

If you're:Press and would like to connect, please contact Gilian Ortiallan at 604-783-1724 or 312653@email4pr.com A merchant and would like to know more, visit https://www.fintelconnect.com/brands/A publisher that would like to join our network, visit https://www.fintelconnect.com/publishers/

