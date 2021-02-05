Empress Royalty Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President and Chief Executive Officer, Empress Royalty Corp. ("Empress" or the "Company") (TSXV: EMPR), and her team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Empress Royalty Corp. is a new royalty and streaming creation company with a portfolio consisting of exclusively precious metals investments. Empress is focused on investing in development and production stage projects providing unique financing solutions for mining companies who require additional non dilutive capital. The Company has strategic relationships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital and Accendo Banco. These relationships allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to creating value for its shareholders through quality cash producing royalty and streaming investments. For more information visit: https://www.empressroyalty.com/

