Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDENOR) Announces Results Of Consent Solicitation

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (the " Issuer") announced today that, thanks to the support of the majority of holders, it has successfully consummated its previously announced solicitation of consents (the " Consent Solicitation") relating to its 9.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the " Notes"), made upon the terms and conditions described in the Issuer's Consent Solicitation Statement, dated July 16, 2021 (the " Statement"). Accordingly, the financial terms of the Notes are maintained.

The Issuer is grateful for the trust placed by the supporting holders of the Notes in the Issuer.

The Settlement Date is expected to be August 6, 2021. Holders of Notes for which a consent was delivered will receive the Consent Payment.

BCP Securities, LLC. acted as the solicitation agent in the Consent Solicitation, Quantum Finanzas acted as financial advisor to the Issuer and D.F. King was retained to serve as the information and tabulation agent.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. This announcement is also not a solicitation of consents with respect to the Proposed Waiver or otherwise. The Consent Solicitation was made solely through the Statement referred to above and related materials.

Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Statement.

CONTACT: edenor@dfking.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empresa-distribuidora-y-comercializadora-norte-sa-edenor-announces-results-of-consent-solicitation-301345529.html

SOURCE Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.