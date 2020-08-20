EMPOWR Acetabular™ System (Photo: Business Wire)

DJO, LLC ("DJO" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today announced two new EMPOWR™ systems, EMPOWR Acetabular™ and EMPOWR Partial Knee™.

DJO, LLC ("DJO" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today announced two new EMPOWR™ systems, EMPOWR Acetabular™ and EMPOWR Partial Knee™. Both systems were designed to restore healthy kinematics and optimize surgical procedure efficiencies by allowing implantation with a single tray.

With more than 450,000 total hip arthroplasty (THA) 1 and 75,000 unicompartmental knee arthroplasty (UKA) 2 procedures performed each year in the United States, the EMPOWR Acetabular and Partial Knee Systems provide surgeons with a comprehensive and efficient solution for all THA and UKA approaches and settings. Instrument efficiency makes these systems especially relevant for outpatient and ambulatory surgery center procedures where surgeons may place an even greater priority on cost minimization opportunities.

"We are building on the proven success, deep clinical research, and differentiated design technologies of the EMPOWR™ platform with the launch of these new systems," noted Louis Vogt, VP of Sales & Marketing of DJO Surgical®. "DJO is committed to improving patient outcomes and surgeon success, and with just a single tray, these EMPOWR systems will enable surgeons to be more efficient and effective, especially in the rapidly growing outpatient setting."

EMPOWR system efficiency is driven by premium, intelligently designed single-tray instrumentation, resulting in up to a 50% reduction in storage and sterilization costs compared to other systems on the market 3. Streamlined, intuitive instrumentation was designed to improve surgical workflow by reducing turnover time and waste. "These EMPOWR advances support the acceleration of outpatient total joint procedures and the procedure migration to the ASC setting where surgeons increasingly rely on streamlined solutions," Vogt said.

EMPOWR Acetabular System

The EMPOWR Acetabular System design leverages anthropometric data and advanced material technologies to help restore healthy kinematics and individual patient anatomy. P 2™, a proprietary Titanium porous coating that aids in the apposition of bone, has shown on a legacy design the disappearance of zone 2 radiolucent lines at one year follow-up signifying osseointegration 4,5. HXe+™ liners are specifically designed for ball and socket kinematics and blended with vitamin E to significantly reduce oxidation and long-term wear 6.

"I've been using the EMPOWR Primary Knee System® on patients for years, and I am extremely pleased with the early results of the EMPOWR Acetabular System," said Dr. Douglas Padgett, Chief of Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement Service at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York City and former President of The Hip Society. "The EMPOWR Acetabular System provides predictable biologic fixation with P 2 in-growth coating and acetabular screw placement. Enhanced features such as reliable liner locking feature, larger diameter heads in smaller shells, and efficient one-tray design have made this implant my acetabular system of choice," noted Padgett.

EMPOWR Partial Knee™

The EMPOWR Partial Knee™ was developed with the same advanced material technologies and joint restoration principles as the EMPOWR™ Knee Platform, one of the industry's most modern total knee systems, which has been clinically validated to increase patient satisfaction 7. The EMPOWR Partial Knee was also designed using anthropometric data to create anatomically shaped femoral and tibial components for comprehensive bone coverage in either medial or lateral compartments while minimizing the potential for overhang and maximizing natural motion.

"EMPOWR is the knee of choice for all of my primary total knee replacements. The addition of the EMPOWR Partial Knee allows me to provide the full continuum of care from isolated unicompartmental disease to complex primary/revision knees with associated bone loss," said Dr. Scott Sporer, Professor, Orthopaedic Surgery at Rush University Medical Center and Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Chicago, IL. "The outstanding clinical outcomes and predictable kinematics within the EMPOWR line of implants has allowed countless patients in my practice to return to their active lifestyles. In this ever changing medical climate, DJO has delivered a system that provides one tray of intuitive instrumentation to aid in efficiency and cost savings," noted Sporer.

References:

Dr. Douglas Padgett and Dr. Scott Sporer are paid consultants for DJO®.

