Empowering Students To Grow As Active Participants In A Global Society: Shu Ren International School Opens Second Location

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shu Ren International School ( ShuRenSchool.com ) proudly announced it is opening a second campus to continue delivering its unique, International Baccalaureate (IB) Chinese Immersion education to young learners. Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), Shu Ren regularly offers immersion education in Chinese and English to children in the San Francisco Bay Area. Located at 500 Sands Drive, the second school campus is coming soon to families in the San Jose area who value an inquiry-based, Chinese immersion program.

"Our main goal has always been to prepare students with the core skills needed to thrive in an evolving global society," said Chip Miller, CEO of KSS Immersion Schools Inc., parent company of Shu Ren. "We give them an education that opens both the heart and mind, using enriching and engaging opportunities that focus on three critical components: inquiry-based learning, multilingual and multicultural education, and development of the whole child."

Shu Ren: Chinese and English Immersion Program

"One of our co-founders originally saw a need as a young mother in the Bay Area, back in 2008," said Deron Marvin, Co-Head of Shu Ren. "As a daughter of a Kiwi father and Chinese mother, Dr. Jie Moore wanted her own daughter to grow, learn, and thrive in an international community filled with vibrant culture, traditions, and experiences. When she couldn't find a school that provided this approach, she founded one - utilizing expansive and inclusive education programs that embrace and support families from unique cultural backgrounds."

Beginning with 100% immersion at the preschool level, Chinese and English-speaking teachers at Shu Ren utilize a two way/ Montreal model:

Preschool: 100% Mandarin

Grades K-1: approximately 20% English, 80% Mandarin

Grade 2: approximately 40% English, 60% Mandarin

Grades 3-6: approximately 50% English, 50% Mandarin

Abiding by the IB curriculum, teachers at Shu Ren focus on a Units of Inquiry - broad subject matter and conceptual understandings - before moving on to "stand alone" Chinese language teaching practices using "Easy Steps to Chinese" resources. Later instruction includes more nuanced speaking skills and intricate areas of Chinese, like Pinyin, high frequency/daily use vocabulary, and character stroke order.

"By developmental skills, we mean more than just high academic achievement," said Yi Que, Co-Head of Shu Ren. "We fully encourage our students' active participation in a complex and rich world, asking them to ponder questions, do research, and present their findings in Chinese and English. Starting early, we are training the next citizens of a truly interconnected world."

About Shu Ren International School

Shu Ren is an International Baccalaureate (IB) Chinese Language School offering a fully immersive education for students from PreK through Grade 5. Committed to empowering students to become internationally minded critical thinkers and lifelong learners, the Shu Ren curriculum emphasizes inquiry-based learning with interactive, creative projects, and field trips that link academic lessons to practical life skills. Shu Ren is located in Berkeley, with another location coming soon to San Jose. Learn more at: S huRenSchool.com .

