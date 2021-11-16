EMPLOYERS® CEO Katherine H. Antonello Begins Term As President Of The Casualty Actuarial Society

Katherine H. Antonello, FCAS, and president and chief executive officer of EMPLOYERS ®, America's small business insurance specialist ®, has begun her term as president of the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS), a leading international organization for...

Katherine H. Antonello, FCAS, and president and chief executive officer of EMPLOYERS ®, America's small business insurance specialist ®, has begun her term as president of the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS), a leading international organization for credentialing and professional education. In this role, Antonello will lend her leadership as well as insurance industry and actuarial expertise to support the Society in its efforts to educate and empower members to apply analytics to solve insurance and risk management problems.

Antonello's appointment to president of the CAS comes after years of dedicated service to the society. Previously, she volunteered on the organization's Risk Management Committee and Member Advisory Panel. Since 2017, she has served on the CAS Board of Directors. Additionally, she is a past president of CAS regional affiliate Casualty Actuaries of the Southeast.

"I am honored by the opportunity to serve as president of the Casualty Actuarial Society and to help further advance the Society's mission and the actuarial profession," said Antonello. "CAS members are sought after for their professional integrity and expertise in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, analytics, and enterprise risk management. I look forward to working with the CAS to further empower members to make well-informed strategic, financial and operational decisions that contribute to the well-being of their organizations and society as a whole."

Founded in 1914, the CAS is the world's only actuarial organization focused exclusively on property and casualty risks and serves over 9,000 members worldwide.

About EMPLOYERS

EMPLOYERS ® and America's small business insurance specialist ® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.

