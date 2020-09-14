EMPLOYERS' Kathy Antonello Named President-Elect Of The Casualty Actuarial Society For 2021-2022

EMPLOYERS ® (NYSE:EIG), America's small business insurance specialist ®, announced that Kathy Antonello, executive vice president and chief actuary, has been named president-elect of the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) for the 2021-2022 term.

EMPLOYERS ® (EIG) - Get Report, America's small business insurance specialist ®, announced that Kathy Antonello, executive vice president and chief actuary, has been named president-elect of the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) for the 2021-2022 term.

In her role as CAS president, Antonello plans to prioritize member education, encourage quality research, and foster a collaborative environment among CAS members and candidates. As a longtime CAS volunteer and former member of the CAS Risk Management Committee and Member Advisory Panel, Antonello understands first-hand how valuable the organization's education and credentialing offerings are, particularly to property and casualty actuaries in the early stages of their careers.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to an organization that has helped me so much in my own career," said Antonello. "What's more, I am honored to be elected to this position by such an accomplished group of insurance professionals."

Antonello joined EMPLOYERS in August 2019 and works closely with the rest of the senior leadership team to set the company's strategic vision. Prior to joining EMPLOYERS, Antonello was the National Council on Compensation Insurance's chief actuary from 2013- 2019.

"Kathy plays a critical role in developing strategies to support our small business policyholders," said Douglas Dirks, president and chief executive officer of EMPLOYERS. "I know Kathy will bring the same strategic thinking and professionalism to the Casualty Actuarial Society as she brings to her role at EMPLOYERS."

About Employers Holdings, Inc.

EMPLOYERS® and America's small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.

