Employers Holdings, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition As Katherine H. Antonello Becomes President And Chief Executive Officer

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (EIG) - Get Report today announced that Katherine H. Antonello has formally taken over the role of President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") upon the retirement of Douglas D. Dirks on April 1, 2021. The Company had previously announced Ms. Antonello's appointment in November 2020 (which can be referenced here: Katherine Antonello Appointment).

Ms. Antonello noted, "I am honored to succeed Doug as CEO and have been working closely with our management team over the past several weeks to ensure that we are in a position to fully capitalize on the post-pandemic economic lift on the horizon. In support of this anticipated recovery, we have continued to pursue and advance the significant investments we have made in delivering a superior customer experience for our agents and insureds."

© 2021 EMPLOYERS. All rights reserved.

EMPLOYERS® and America's small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210402005004/en/