Employer Direct Healthcare To Partner With 2nd.MD To Offer Expert Medical Opinion Services

DALLAS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare ("EDH"), the leading solution in the surgical benefit industry, announced today its partnership with 2nd.MD, the leader in expert medical opinion services. Under the partnership, current and prospective clients of EDH's SurgeryPlus® offering will have access to 2nd.MD's groundbreaking digital platform for interactive expert medical opinion consultations.

The benefits of this partnership are significant and represent a unique solution set - not yet available in the industry. Participating SurgeryPlus® clients will be able to easily add the 2nd.MD service with contractual and pricing arrangements, streamlined implementation, and fully integrated operational and referral processes.

John Zutter, EDH CEO, explains that, "At Employer Direct Healthcare, we look to be a force of positive change in healthcare, focusing on quality of care, outcomes and patient experience, and fair prices. Our partnership with 2nd.MD is particularly exciting for us; we can now offer our members an even more robust service delivery model that includes the ability to consult with a board-certified specialist virtually when necessary. This is truly a win-win for everyone."

Kristin Herrera, senior vice president and general manager, 2nd.MD, states, "2nd.MD's mission is to save and improve lives every day and connect anyone battling pain or disease with the best healthcare resources the world has to offer. Our partnership with EDH is a direct result of that objective; whether seeking treatment confirmation for peace of mind, or top-quality surgical care at fair prices, participating members will have a cohesive and quality-focused set of solutions."

This service partnership becomes immediately available to EDH's clients and the service can be added quickly, generally in 90 days or less. Both EDH and 2nd.MD services will continue to be available on a stand-alone basis and through other channel partnerships.

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus® Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, the SurgeryPlus® benefit, provides full-service surgical concierge and network services to nearly two million covered members. The company helps members access quality providers, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing the most desirable outcomes for members. To learn more about Employer Direct Healthcare | SurgeryPlus®, please visit www.edhc.com.

About 2nd MD2nd.MD is the leader in expert medical opinion. A preferred partner to over 300 employers and the country's top health plans, 2nd.MD connects more than 7 million people to over 900 nationally recognized, board-certified medical specialists covering all adult and pediatric specialty conditions. Providing a world-class member experience and consistently achieving a +91 Net Promoter Score, 2nd.MD combines advanced technology, data, and clinical expertise to save and improve lives every day. For more information, please visit 2nd.MD or follow @2nd.MD on LinkedIn. In March 2021, Accolade acquired 2nd.MD. For more information, visit https://accolade.com/solutions/expert-medical-opinion/. Follow Accolade on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and at Accolade.com.

