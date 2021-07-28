Employer Direct Healthcare Announces Significant Growth Investment

DALLAS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare ("EDH"), the market-leading healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members, today announced a growth capital...

DALLAS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare ("EDH"), the market-leading healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members, today announced a growth capital investment. The investment was led by Redmile Group, a health care-focused investment firm based in San Francisco and New York.

In addition to the primary capital investment, Jeremy Green, Redmile Group's Founder and Portfolio Manager, will be joining the Employer Direct Healthcare Board of Directors.

The new growth capital will support the continued development of Employer Direct Healthcare's industry leading specialty network, technology enhancements, acquisitions, and product expansion. SurgeryPlus ®, the company's flagship centers of excellence offering, supports hundreds of employers and millions of member lives.

"Our mission is to help democratize care for our members, facilitating access to quality, affordable care", said John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare. "This investment will allow us to significantly accelerate our growth efforts towards that mission, especially in the oncology space. We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at Redmile Group."

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus ®Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, the SurgeryPlus ® benefit, provides full-service surgical concierge and network services to millions of members from hundreds of employers. The company helps members access quality providers, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing the most desirable outcomes for members. To learn more about Employer Direct Healthcare | SurgeryPlus ®, please visit www.edhc.com.

Media Contact: Michael Sigmund Michael.sigmund@edhc.com 201-207-7683

