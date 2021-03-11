Employer Direct Healthcare Announces Partnership With Dole Food Company

DALLAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH) is excited to announce its new partnership with Dole Food Company. On January 1, 2021, EDH's SurgeryPlus® benefit, a supplemental benefit providing surgical concierge services with a focus on high-quality care, substantially lower costs, and a better member experience, was added to the services offered by the produce company.

The members participating in Dole Food Company's self-insured health plans will have access to the SurgeryPlus® benefit's full-service health care concierge for over 1,400 non-emergent procedures, where they will be paired with their own dedicated Care Advocate. Their Care Advocate will assist them with everything from finding and assisting with their choice of the best provider for their specific needs, to scheduling their appointments and handling all logistics, removing the stress and confusion often associated with planning for medical care.

As an added benefit, when members elect to use a participating provider through the SurgeryPlus® benefit, Dole Food Company will offer the following benefits:

EPO/PPO plans: Waive all coinsurance and deductible obligation

HSA Plan: Waive coinsurance with a reduced deductible

John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare commented, "We are excited to partner with Dole Food Company to improve their members' health care experience by offering the SurgeryPlus® network of physicians. In addition to our quality network, Employer Direct Healthcare provides a concierge service that prioritizes members' safety and satisfaction while dramatically reducing health care costs."

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, the SurgeryPlus® benefit, provides full-service surgical concierge and network services to nearly two million covered members. The company helps members access quality providers, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing satisfying outcomes for members.

