Employer Direct Healthcare And Jasper Health To Partner On Groundbreaking Oncology Solution

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare, a leader in healthcare solutions for self-funded employers, today announced a new partnership with Jasper Health, an intelligent digital engagement platform that provides end-to-end care guidance for people diagnosed with cancer. Both Jasper Health and Employer Direct Healthcare have a proven track record of bringing about positive change in the complex and crowded healthcare space. This groundbreaking oncology solution is designed to improve the lives of those with cancer by enabling access to quality care while providing personalized engagement and guidance through a smart digital platform.

Under the partnership, Jasper Health's digital platform will be offered exclusively to the employer market through Employer Direct Healthcare's oncology offering. Employer Direct Healthcare will immediately make the combined offering available to its client base that covers over 2 million lives. The combined offering will also be marketed to health systems, health plans and administrators or other health entities seeking a complete end-to-end oncology solution.

Jasper Health has nearly 10,000 recently diagnosed Members on its platform today tracking symptoms, medications, treatments, and appointments. Its personalized guidance capabilities contextually surface educational materials, recommended actions and digital interventions. A recent study showed that approximately half of Jasper Members reported a reduction in distress and 67% claimed better medication adherence when using the platform.

Regarding the partnership, Dickon Waterfield, Chief Strategy Officer at Employer Direct Healthcare said, "Our mission is to democratize best-in-class specialty care. This includes providing access to leading cancer institutes, while helping to keep patients close to their families, communities, and support systems. Doing so requires providing empathetic, human-led support and personalized digital guidance that engages members at each step in their journey. We believe Jasper's digital platform will be a key component in supporting patients and their families."

John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Health shared "We're thrilled to be joining forces with the team at Jasper Health. Adam and Greg are seasoned veterans at engaging consumers, and they've demonstrated impressive growth in a short period of time. We particularly appreciate their belief that everyone's experience is different and the key to success is personalizing to the individual."

Adam Pellegrini, CEO and Co-Founder of Jasper Health commented, "At Jasper we continue making digital oncology care transformation a reality. We have already seen significant interest in Jasper from self-insured employers wanting to offer employees experiencing this horrible disease an end-to-end resource for guiding and navigation. This is a game-changing partnership and will accelerate our ability to offer Jasper to the employer market. We are delighted to partner with Employer Direct Healthcare in the continued pursuit of providing a consumer-centric healthcare experience."

Speaking of the need for the solution, Mike Adams, former VP, Benefits & HR Systems for Dean Foods and active advisor to the Employer Health Innovation Roundtable and various Private Equity / Venture Capital firms said "cancer is a complex, emotional and often overwhelming condition and yet the support we're able to offer today is limited and desperately in need of innovation. The combination of Jasper's digital engagement platform with Employer Direct Healthcare's virtual care team, remote 2 nd opinion and access to world class centers of excellence when needed, is a truly differentiated offering and one that is much needed."

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's solutions democratize healthcare for its members, facilitating access to top-quality care at fair prices nationwide. Employer Direct Healthcare's first product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to millions covered members across hundreds of employers. In early 2022, the company will be launching a first of its kind, comprehensive oncology solution.

About Jasper Health

Jasper is a digital guiding, navigation and engagement experience that improves the lives of members and caregivers. Jasper Health is an all-in-one connected oncology platform providing psychosocial support interventions while enabling connected care with the broader healthcare system. Our team includes seasoned industry digital health and consumer leaders along with world class clinicians all with decades of experience. We believe that powerful technology and passionate people can relieve some of the stress of organizing care. To learn more, visit https://www.hellojasper.com/solutions.

