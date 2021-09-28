September 28, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe

Employees Continue To Exit Vale's Totten Mine

SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vale informs that 33 employees have now returned to surface at the Company's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ontario.
Author:
Publish date:

SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vale informs that 33 employees have now returned to surface at the Company's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ontario.

Employees are exiting the mine with support from Vale's mine rescue team through a secondary egress ladder system, after the primary exit was made inoperable due to damage to the shaft. Employees remain eager to return home to family. The remaining employees are on their way.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employees-continue-to-exit-vales-totten-mine-301386946.html

SOURCE Vale Canada Limited