Employee Confidence In Payroll And Paycheck Accuracy On The Rise

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety-one percent of employees are certain their paychecks are accurate, the highest percentage since 2016, according to results from the 2021 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by the American Payroll Association (APA). The survey held in conjunction with National Payroll Week showed employee confidence in their paychecks is up four percent over the 2020 survey results of 87 percent.

"It's truly astonishing that employee confidence in the accuracy of their paychecks is so high, even rising sharply during a worldwide pandemic," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association. "It's a testament to the work done by payroll professionals who continue to ensure paychecks are delivered accurately and on time, each and every payday, no matter the obstacles."

The annual APA survey asked, "How certain are you that your payroll withholding and the net amount of your paycheck are correct each payday?" Of the 22,598 respondents, 91 percent indicated they are very certain or somewhat certain the net amount of their paycheck is correct. Seven percent indicated they're not very certain or not at all certain their paychecks are accurate while just two percent indicated "don't know."

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with the APA's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, September 6-10. Nearly 22,600 responded to the survey, providing insight into how individuals are paid in America. For complete survey results, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

