Employ Prince George's Launches Encore, A Job Seeker Program Giving Experienced Workers, 50 , The Competitive Edge In A New Economy

LARGO, Md., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's (EPG) announced the launch of their Encore (Experienced Worker) Program, a rebrand of a pilot effort championed by the Maryland Department of Labor, the Older Workers Program. This new development introduces a refreshed and revitalized approach to meeting the needs of experienced workers in Prince George's County. The Encore Program is Employ Prince George's demographic-specific workforce development programming that provides job seekers over the age of 50 with free customized career counseling, occupational skills training, and supportive services to holistically help them re-enter the workforce, compete in the ever-evolving world, and obtain livable wage careers. "Ability is ageless. Workers over the age of 50 have the experience and skills to help our businesses grow and be successful. Through Encore we will be able to help them connect their decades of experience and knowledge to businesses that are reopening from Covid-19 c losure," said EPG CEO Walter Simmons.

Older adults from all walks of life are returning to the workforce, for various reasons. Many employers value the knowledge, maturity, and work ethic that experienced workers offer; however, it is not easy, particularly for adults over age 50, to find a job. Studies show that entering or re-entering the workforce at late ages in life is more difficult than any other age group. Older adults, however, have something that younger workers do not have, EXPERIENCE!

"A study from the National Bureau of Economic Research has found that age discrimination rises hand in hand with the unemployment rate," states EPG President and CEO, Walter L. Simmons, "With such a devastating unemployment rate in the wake of COVID-19, older workers tend to be the last hired back and the first fired. At Employ Prince George's, we're combatting age discrimination by preparing our 50+ age job seekers with the tools, communication skills, technological skills, and the understanding to succeed."

Encore will assist older workers in gaining a greater understanding of the current labor market and how to nagivate a digital world. Employ Prince George's will assist them in developing their computer skills, packaging and promoting their valuable skills into a resume, help them increase their skills through training, and capitalize on the knowledge a 50+ job seekers has to offer. Residents who are interested in enrolling in Employ Prince George's Encore Program or those who would like more information regarding Employ Prince George's services and offerings, should visit www.EmployPG.org/Encore, call EPG at (301) 618-8445, or email EPG at WSD@co.pg.md.us.

EMPLOY Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for job seekers and businesses. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

