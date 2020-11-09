Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Swedbank To The Empire State Building

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) - Get Report announced today that Swedbank, a Stockholm-based banking group, signed a 7,905 sq ft. lease on the 45 th floor at the Empire State Building.

"We are delighted to welcome Swedbank to the Empire State Building. Our entire portfolio continues to attract top credit businesses, especially international tenants who are particularly focused on our best-in-class Indoor Environmental Quality and Energy Efficiency," said Thomas Durels, EVP, Real Estate. "ESRT is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, and our leadership in Indoor Environmental Quality makes companies comfortable that they can return their employees to the office."

Zev Holzman and Paul Revson from Savills represented Swedbank in the deal. Shanae Ursini provided landlord representation from ESRT along with Paul Glickman, Jonathan Fanuzzi, Simon Landmann, Colleen Hollowood, and Kip Orban from JLL.

About Empire State Realty TrustEmpire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) - Get Report owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." ESRT is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability, and is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types, focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address a COVID-19 environment now and broader health and safety-related issues into the future. The Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, the current public health crisis and economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's and ESROP's filings with the SEC, including those set forth in each of ESRT's and ESROP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under the heading "Risk Factors". Except as may be required by law, ESRT and ESROP do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-realty-trust-welcomes-swedbank-to-the-empire-state-building-301168989.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.