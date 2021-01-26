Empire State Realty Trust Renews Pera Mediterranean Brasserie At One Grand Central Place

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) - Get Report announced today that Pera Mediterranean Brasserie, the critically acclaimed restaurant from BK Restaurant Partners, has renewed its lease at One Grand Central Place.

"Pera Mediterranean Brasserie provides the tenants of One Grand Central Place with an upscale eastern Mediterranean restaurant experience," said Fred C. Posniak, Senior Vice President, Leasing, for ESRT. "Whether it's for a business lunch or casual dinner, our tenants and locals love Pera's food and service."

"As everyone knows, it has been a very difficult time for restaurants, and we were thrilled to work with such an innovative and forward-thinking landlord like ESRT to structure a deal that worked for all parties," said Burak Karacam, Managing Partner, Pera Mediterranean Brasserie.

Pera was represented by Bert Rosenblatt of Vicus Partners, LLC. Landlord representation was provided by Fred C. Posniak of ESRT.

About Empire State Realty TrustEmpire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) - Get Report owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of Sept. 30, 2020, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit empirestaterealtytrust.com and follow ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

