Empire Life Launches New Multi-Strategy And Sustainable Global Equity Fund Options

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX: EML.PR.A) today launched two additional segregated funds to its existing suite of six Multi-Strategy GIFs as well as a new standalone fund with a sustainable investing focus.

The two new Empire Life Multi-Strategy GIFs provide exposure to exchange traded funds (ETFs) and actively managed investments from third-party managers within one segregated fund solution with greater exposure to growth-oriented securities.

The new funds include one global equity and one global balanced fund:

Empire Life Multi-Strategy Global Growth GIF Empire Life Multi-Strategy Global Growth Balanced Portfolio GIF

Dave Paterson, CFA, portfolio manager of the Empire Life Multi-Strategy GIFs, says the new segregated funds will provide investors with exposure to growth-oriented global securities through a combination of passive, smart beta, and actively managed strategies.

"We are excited to offer investors two new Multi-Strategy GIFs, focused on growth, to help them achieve their financial goals," says Ian Hardacre, Senior Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer. "Through passive and active strategies, the Empire Life Multi-Strategy GIFs provide exposure across investment styles, geographies, and industry sectors to increase diversification. They are designed to complement our existing Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds which offer customers a value-oriented investment approach."

A new standalone fund with a sustainable investing focus has also been added to the Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds contract.

Empire Life Global Sustainable Equity GIF invests in global stocks that exhibit superior environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics. Ashley Misquitta, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager, U.S. Equities, and David Mann, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Global Equities, will manage the fund.

"This new fund gives investors more choice and opportunity to diversify their holdings and align their investment goals with their personal preferences and social objectives," says Ian Hardacre.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2020 Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.2 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company