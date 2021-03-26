Empire Life Investments Appoints Ian Fung, Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Empire Life Investments Inc. today announced the appointment of Ian Fung, CFA, as Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income.

Ian will be the lead portfolio manager on the Empire Life Bond GIF*, as well as the fixed income portion of the Empire Life Emblem Portfolios. Geoff Johnston, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income will continue to consult on the management of the funds, but will transition to taking on a greater role in the management of fixed income investments for our general fund which supports our annuity and insurance products.

Ian has more than 10 years of investment industry experience, holding progressive roles at a number of Canadian independent wealth management firms. Most recently, in addition to his role as Portfolio Manager, where he focused on managing North American credit portfolios, he was also responsible for trading securities and being an active member of his former firm's Investment Committee.

"We're very excited to have Ian join our fixed income team. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge in this space and a management style that aligns well with our disciplined investment approach," says Patrick McGrath, Vice-President, Fixed Income and Private Placements.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds, including the Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds. As of December 31, 2020, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.8 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

*This is the marketing name for the fund. The legal name excludes "Empire Life" and "GIF" and includes "Fund" at the end of the name.

