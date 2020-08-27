Empire Company Limited Advisory Of Fiscal 2020 Annual General Meeting And Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

STELLARTON, NS, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Empire Company Limited ("Empire" or the "Company") (TSX: EMP.A) will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM" or the "Meeting") on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

This year, Empire is using a virtual meeting tool that will allow participation in the Meeting online or by phone in listen mode only. In response to the unprecedented and evolving public health impact of the novel coronavirus, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Empire strongly recommends that all participation in the Meeting be through the virtual meeting tool.

Audiocast and Dial-In Numbers for AGM

The virtual Meeting will be available via a live audio webcast, details below. This will provide shareholders and proxyholders with an opportunity to participate at the Meeting regardless of their geographic location.

Virtually via live audio webcast at: http://web.lumiagm.com/199783167 Password: empire2020 (case sensitive)

Registered shareholders and proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be able to listen to the Meeting, ask questions and vote at the Meeting online in real time, but without having to attend the Meeting in person. Others wishing to attend the virtual Meeting as guests (including non-registered shareholders who have not appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be able to listen to the Meeting but will not be entitled to ask questions or to vote during the Meeting.

Empire encourages shareholders to continue to vote in advance by proxy or electronically at the virtual Meeting in accordance with the instructions provided in the Company's 2020 Management Information Circular under the heading "Voting at the Annual General Meeting".

The dial-in numbers to participate in listen mode are:(416) 764-8688(888) 390-0546

The audiocast will be archived and available on the Empire website, www.empireco.ca, following the event.

Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

Empire will release its first quarter fiscal 2021 results on September 10, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The release will be followed by a conference call beginning at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) with senior management.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:(416) 764-8688(888) 390-0546

To secure a line, please call 10 minutes prior to the conference call. You will be placed on hold until the conference call begins. The media and investing public may access this conference call via a listen mode only. You may also listen to a live audiocast of the conference call by visiting the "Quick Links" section of the Company's website located at www.empireco.ca .

Replay will be available until midnight, September 24, 2020, or on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call. To access the archived conference call, please dial (888) 390-0541 and enter access code 596797.

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $26.6 billion in annualized sales and $14.6 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 127,000 people.

