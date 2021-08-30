Empire BlueCross BlueShield Joins Crain's New York Business For The 2nd Year To Name 25 "Whole Health Heroes"

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to materially and measurably improve the health of all New Yorkers, Empire BlueCross BlueShield, in partnership with Crain's New York Business, custom division, is pleased to launch the 2021 Empire Whole Health Heroes Awards program. This year, Empire and Crain's are continuing this program to honor and celebrate individuals who demonstrate leadership and commitment to the safety and wellness of New Yorkers by making a difference, specifically relating to the revitalization and reopening of New York City.

"As New Yorkers taking care of New Yorkers, we are excited to join our communities to revitalize this great city as we work together to reopen and rebuild. Health goes far beyond the start and eventual end of this pandemic, and we're excited to recognize a new class of Empire Whole Health Heroes to emphasize the importance of whole health even as we begin to look beyond the pandemic," said Alan Murray, president & CEO of Empire BlueCross BlueShield. "We are the largest health insurer in New York, and the people we serve inspire us to prioritize our mission to materially and measurably improve the health of all New Yorkers. There is so much incredible work taking place across this city that aligns with our mission, and this awards program is an opportunity to highlight those inspiring stories."

"We are thrilled to be Empire BlueCross BlueShield's media partner for the 2nd year in-a-row for the 2021 Empire Whole Health Heroes Awards, as they seek to recognize leaders across industries who are demonstrating an amazing commitment to maintaining the vitality of our great city," said Frederick Gabriel, Publisher and Executive Editor of Crain's New York Business. "Health care leaders, business executives and essential workers are going above and beyond to bring New York City back and we are excited to be able to honor them for their efforts."

Twenty-five (25) honorees will be recognized in the following categories:

Health Care Whole Health Heroes: Leaders in health care delivery or leaders in professional services/technologies supporting health care sector (nurses, doctors, EMTs, etc.)

Leaders in health care delivery or leaders in professional services/technologies supporting health care sector (nurses, doctors, EMTs, etc.) Business Whole Health Heroes : Leaders in the private sector (CEOs, business owners/executives, HR directors, etc.)

: Leaders in the private sector (CEOs, business owners/executives, HR directors, etc.) Essential Whole Health Heroes:Leaders in essential services (infrastructure, transportation, emergency services -- such as police, fire -- warehouse and delivery, critical manufacturing, food and agriculture, government and community-based services -- such as child care)

Submit nominations beginning August 30 through October 18, 2021 at midnight EST, at crainsnewyork.com. The online entry point (essay) is at crainsnewyork.com/wholehealth2021.

The Crain's New York Business newsroom will not participate in the judging or selection of the honorees.

Crain's New York Business will celebrate the honorees at a virtual celebratory event scheduled on December 2 and feature them in print and online in a special section scheduled for December 6, 2021.

About Empire BlueCross BlueShield in New YorkServing New Yorkers for more than 85 years, Empire BlueCross BlueShield (Empire) is on a mission to materially and measurably improve the health of New Yorkers. Empire is the largest health insurer in New York supporting more than four million members and more than 38,000 business, union and small employers in New York. Empire is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice Assurance, Inc., and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield HMO is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice HMO, Inc., independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, serving residents and businesses in the 28 eastern and southeastern counties of New York State. Additional information about Empire is available at www.empireblue.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at @empirebcbs and on LinkedIn.

About Crain's New York BusinessCrain's New York Business provides news, information, analysis and connections on all facets of New York through the prism of business. Through its daily news coverage on crainsnewyork.com, its weekly coverage in print, its newsmaker forums and topical events that bring together the city's diverse business communities, Crain's New York Business is the leading source of information on the New York economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-bluecross-blueshield-joins-crains-new-york-business-for-the-2nd-year-to-name-25-whole-health-heroes-301364398.html

SOURCE Crain's New York Business