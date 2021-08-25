Emperor, California's Tallest, Fastest, And Longest Dive Coaster, To Open March 2022 At SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld San Diego is excited to announce the opening of the highly anticipated dive coaster, Emperor, in March 2022. Joining other thrill rides at the park, Emperor will be the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California, as well as the only floorless dive coaster in the state.

Named after the world's largest penguin, the new coaster will mimic this species' amazing underwater diving ability. Climbing to 153 feet with feet dangling in the air, riders will be suspended on a 45-degree angle at the crown of the ride before plunging down a 143-foot facedown vertical drop, accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour. Riders will also experience inversions, barrel roll, Immelmann loop, hammerhead turn and flat spin as they race along the nearly 2,500 feet of track. Each of the floorless ride cars will hold 18 riders in three, six-person rows. This is the first seating configuration of its kind in North America.

"Our fans are eager to ride Emperor and we're grateful for their enthusiasm and excitement to jump on this adrenaline-pumping dive coaster. Due to the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, the opening was delayed, we know this has been disappointing and we'd like to thank our guests for their patience for this long-awaited ride to open," said John Dunlap, SeaWorld San Diego Park President. "Opening just in time for Spring Break, this free-falling, feet-dangling ride is going to provide even more thrills that our guests and coaster fanatics have been craving."

SeaWorld San Diego is the only place in North America to see the amazing Emperor penguins. Guests can watch the playful antics of penguins tall and small including Emperor and King penguins, plus smaller Adelie, Gentoo, Chinstrap and Macaroni penguins at the Penguin Encounter indoor exhibit.

THE BEST WAY TO PLAY - Buy a new 2022 SeaWorld San Diego Fun Card, get 2021 FREE!

The best way to experience Emperor and all that SeaWorld San Diego has to offer is with a 2022 Fun Card. For the best value, visit again and again with a 2022 SeaWorld San Diego Fun Card and get the rest of 2021 for FREE! This incredible deal offers more than four bonus months when you buy now, for only $99.99 for a limited time*.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldSanDiego.com. Events and times are subject to change. Follow SeaWorld San Diego on Facebook and Instagram for the latest park updates and information.

The safety of our guests, Ambassadors and animals in our care remains our top priority. Consistent with CDC guidance, we recommend that our guests wear face coverings while indoors.

* *Some restrictions and blockout dates apply. 2022 Fun Card valid through December 31, 2022.

