Emotion Detection And Recognition Markets, 2027 - Rising Popularity Of Wearable Technology Is Estimated To Generate Potential Opportunities For The Key Competitors

The Emotion Detection and Recognition Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 11.2% CAGR by 2027

Emotion Detection and Recognition finds a wide range of applications in intelligence and security systems. Moreover, the advancement in technology is expected to be a major factor in promoting the global emotion detection and recognition technology market.

In addition, the rising popularity of wearable technology is estimated to generate potential opportunities for the key competitors in the global market. The substantial growth of the Internet of Things technology and the immense increase penetration of the smartphone worldwide are also estimated to foster the growth of the global market in the next few years.

On the other hand, the huge cost incurred in producing emotion detection and recognition systems is likely to restrict the market growth. Emotion Detection & Recognition is a technology that recognizes a human's behavior and emotion by integrating image processing techniques.

The software tools applicable to cater to the purpose of detection and recognition can detect slight facial changes. This technique has a prominent role in monitoring the position and gestures of anger, joy, fear, and sadness.

The facial expressions segment is expected to have the highest growth rate in the coming years by solution. Facial expressions are a combination of an individual's intention, personality, cognitive state, psychology and are usually used to communicate messages in interpersonal relationships.

Facial expressions are also gestures that are greatly helpful in responding to a specific speech. Facial recognition software is an essential part of the emotion detection and recognition system as it facilitates the recognition of emotions or responses from facial expressions and generates real-time results.As per the application, marketing & advertising has the key application of emotion detection and recognition system. Knowing how customers feel has become a key objective in business. Companies must stay conscious of the customer perspective as they make significant decisions. Deploying emotion detection and recognition technology into the marketing and advertisement of the business is the key to exploring the customer perspective.Based on the technology, the bio-sensing solution segment is dominating the market. Since biosensors technology is a crucial component for emotion detection and recognition, offering essential information on the emotional condition of humans. The use of this technology is considered to be helpful in catching the hidden physiological or emotional states of an individual, therefore, overcoming the restraints of facial or gesture recognition systems used to capture emotions.The industrial segment has rapid growth over the forecast period. Industrial end-users deploy emotion detection and recognition software to reduce or restrict fraudulent activities. This technology can be incorporated with devices and used among other automotive industries to have an emotional touch with the users and track the information with emotion sensors to understand human emotions better and enhance customer experiences.In terms of geography, North America has the largest contribution to the market. The strategic investments, geographical presence, partnerships, and significant research and development (R&D) activities are contributing to the high deployments of emotion detection and recognition solutions in the region.The growth of speech-based emotion detection systems to analyze emotional states is a key factor to drive the global emotional detection and recognition market due to the recent developments in the precision of voice recognition systems. Speech recognition is used in several application areas, such as call centers, to categorize the calls as per the voice tone and analyze the emotions of customer-based on the pitch of their tone.This report includes the key vendors operating in the market - Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd., Noldus Information Technology, Crowdemotion Ltd., Kairos AR, Inc., Sightcorp BV, Q3 technologies, Inc, Eyeris, Nviso SA, Realeyes, and Paravision Inc.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Industry Overview2.2. Industry Trends 3. Market Snapshot3.1. Market Definition3.2. Market Outlook3.2.1. Porter Five Forces3.3. Related Markets 4. Market characteristics4.1. Market Overview4.2. Market Segmentation4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Drivers4.3.2. Restraints4.3.3. Opportunities4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis 5. Solution: Market Size & Analysis5.1. Overview5.2. Facial Expression Recognition5.3. Bio-sensing Solution5.4. Speech and Voice Recognition5.5. Gesture and Posture Recognition 6. Application: Market Size & Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. Law enforcement, Surveillance, & Monitoring6.3. Entertainment & Consumer Electronics6.4. Marketing & Advertising6.5. Others 7. Technology: Market Size & Analysis7.1. Overview7.2. Feature Extraction and 3D Modeling7.3. Biosensors Technology7.4. Natural Learning Processing (NLP)7.5. Machine Learning (ML)7.6. Other Technologies 8. End-User: Market Size & Analysis8.1. Overview8.2. Commercial8.3. Industrial8.4. Defense8.5. Others 9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis9.1. Overview9.2. North America9.3. Europe9.4. Asia Pacific9.5. Rest of the World 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis10.2. Market Developments10.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships10.2.2. Product Launches and execution 11. Vendor Profiles

