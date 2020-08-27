Emory University To Launch Online Coding, Cybersecurity Training Programs In Atlanta Through Partnership With Fullstack Academy

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullstack Academy and Emory University's non-credit division, Emory Continuing Education (ECE), today announced the establishment of a partnership to offer programs aimed at developing qualified professionals to meet the staffing needs of Atlanta's prospering technology sector.

According to Forbes, Atlanta's total tech jobs have grown by 46.7% since 2010, almost 20% higher than the national average. Home to Fortune 100 companies such as The Coca-Cola Company, Home Depot, United Parcel Service, Delta Air Lines, AT&T Mobility, and Newell Rubbermaid, the region's tech growth has resulted in a need for more skilled professionals.

Specifically, more than 14,500 cybersecurity positions are open in Atlanta, with another 7,500 available in software development, according to Cyberseek.org and Indeed.com. This demand has also been accompanied by above-average wages for new tech professionals in the area. Currently at approximately $55,000, the entry-level salary for both coding and cybersecurity professionals exceeds the average entry-level salary of a graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Atlanta by nearly 25%, according to ZipRecruiter.

" Atlanta's IT sector ranks near the top of fastest-growing tech markets across the country," said Nimit Maru, Fullstack Academy co-founder and co-CEO. "With Emory's impressive reputation across Georgia and its longstanding relationships with Atlanta's most prominent businesses, we felt bringing this accelerated training to the region alongside Emory was a natural fit - one that will afford great opportunity to locals seeking new careers in a growing industry."

The programs, known as the Emory Tech Bootcamps, will offer training in a live, online format, providing aspiring tech professionals of any background with the opportunity to become skilled in coding and cybersecurity in as little as 12 weeks. The programs will also be offered in a part-time format covering 26 weeks.

The new bootcamps with Emory University mark the latest expansion for Fullstack Academy, which has successfully implemented these programs at its own campuses in New York City and Chicago as well as with other academic institutions across the country.

"We're always seeking new ways to develop talent while supporting the career development needs of people both in Atlanta and around the world," said Paul Welty, Emory Continuing Education executive director. "Our objective is to equip students with the skills needed to secure and maintain attractive jobs in a variety of industries. Fullstack's connections to top educators and businesses across the country will continue to help Emory Continuing Education successfully work towards that goal."

Fullstack Academy and Emory Continuing Education will begin accepting applications in early 2021. Individuals can complete an interest form to be notified when registration begins.

About Fullstack AcademyBefore Fullstack Academy came to life in 2012, co-founders and co-CEOs David Yang and Nimit Maru worked as software engineers and engineering leaders at startups and large and mid-size companies. Over time, they realized that providing a high-quality, immersive coding education at an accelerated pace was not only impactful but also scalable. Fullstack Academy was founded with the idea that coding and software development have the power to positively influence communities and economies. Since then, Fullstack has expanded to Chicago and established the Grace Hopper Program, the first coding bootcamp in NYC to offer deferred tuition and an inclusive and supportive community for women+-identifying applicants. A fast-growing company, Fullstack has developed partnerships with leading universities around the country and has added cybersecurity to its list of specialty bootcamp offerings. Graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless startups. More details can be found at fullstackacademy.com or at gracehopper.com . Fullstack Academy is part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network.

About ZovioZovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher- education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit zovio.com .

About Emory Continuing Education For nearly 70 years, Emory Continuing Education (ECE) has served as Emory University's noncredit division, offering a multitude of certificate programs and hundreds of individual courses each year in professional and personal development. Course subjects and program areas include big data, business intelligence, cybersecurity, lean six sigma, web design and development, HR and project management, supervisory and management skills, communication and presentation skills, information technology (IT), academic and professional test prep, paralegal studies, event planning, health coach, photography, creative writing, and many more. ECE also delivers customizable, on-site training for corporate clients, as well as Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) classes for ages 50+. Visit ece.emory.edu to enroll today.

