EML sponsors SBC North America 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

EML Payments (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200), North America's pioneer in sports betting and igaming, is excited to welcome 2,500+ delegates to the Meadowlands Exposition Center for SBC's major event, one of the biggest in the U.S.

EML's comprehensive end-to-end solution saves companies time, reduces payment costs, and improves the overall customer experience while increasing gameplay profits.​

''Our game-changing solution enables players to experience betting, control and payouts all in one app or mobile experience,'' said Ailie Kofoid, CEO Americas at EML.

The benefits of choosing EML:

Instant access to winnings.

Better engagement with customers throughout the igaming experience.

Faster spend and reinvestment ability.

Incremental revenue and margin.

Brand loyalty and engagement.

Reduced merchant service fees.

The EML team looks forward to engaging with delegates, operator delegates, world-class speakers and exhibitors over the three-day event.

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

