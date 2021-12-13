EML Payments (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200), is the biggest name in retail gifting card solutions worldwide, powering some of the largest retailers in the world and supporting local communities globally with fast and fun Christmas gifting solutions.

EML Payments (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200),is the biggest name in retail gifting card solutions worldwide, powering some of the largest retailers in the world and supporting local communities globally with fast and fun Christmas gifting solutions. The products are accessible to employers and corporates with personalised virtual gift card options available via the innovative Perx gifting platform.

EML's sustainable, same-day virtual Christmas gift cards provide an eco-friendly solution with no physical deliveries. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sustainable, same-day virtual cards power the circular economy with an eco-friendly solution ideal for multinational companies with an attractive cross-border gift and reward offering.

This year could be the biggest gifting season yet, with Visa's Spending Momentum Index (SMI) showing consumers already spending more than they did a year ago with a rebound in consumer confidence for the second consecutive month - October and November 2021. This Christmas, the need for fast and sustainable gift-giving solutions is more important than ever due to the pressure on physical supply chains worldwide.

EML is excited to partner with retailers, corporates and employers across the world in helping to spread gratitude and festive cheer with same-day virtual gift cards.

It's not too late for those who have yet to organise employee or corporate gifts with Perx:

Turnaround in 2 to 5 business days.

Virtual cards arrive in the inbox of employees/recipients the same day.

Backed by EML's Change For Good commitment to remove plastic and reduce its collective carbon footprint with no need for physical deliveries.

''It's exciting to see our retail partners emerge from the ashes of COVID during the Christmas frenzy. And for organisations wishing to spread joy and gratitude with their own branded virtual gift cards, we're delighted to offer a one-stop-shop with innovative and sustainable options,'' noted Sarah Bowles, Group Chief Digital Officer at EML.

Organisations wishing to fulfill their gifting and rewards needs in time for Christmas can contact: GlobalSales@emlpayments.com

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com

