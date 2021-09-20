EMJ Corporation Names Colby Cox Chief Legal Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMJ Corporation has appointed Colby Cox as Chief Legal Officer. As Chief Legal Officer, Colby will continue to oversee the legal and risk management team as well as provide leadership over construction risk, quality, safety, and construction technology.

An attorney with decades of legal and construction experience, Colby Cox joined EMJ in 2017. He is responsible for providing legal and risk management leadership to all EMJ offices, subsidiaries and related companies.

"Colby is best-in-class in the fields of law and risk management," said Jack Bowen, President and CEO, EMJ Corporation. "His knowledge of the construction industry and law, paired with his wisdom, makes him a tremendous asset to EMJ as we continue to grow our business in a variety of sectors. We are fortunate to have him and look forward to him guiding us through many years of success."

Cox graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in civil engineering, then attended law school at the University of Kansas, where he earned his Juris Doctor. He is a member of multiple state bar and industry associations and the American Bar Association.

He began his career as an associate at Husch Blackwell before moving to JE Dunn Construction where he served as Vice President and Regional General Counsel.

Colby is certified by the U.S. Green Building Council and has always been an active member of the community, serving as a board member of several nonprofit organizations. He lives in Southlake, Texas, where he and his wife enjoy being outdoors, hiking, running and biking with his family and can also be found coaching his sons in their various sports throughout the year

About EMJ Corporation

Since 1968, EMJ Construction has delivered billions of dollars in construction projects across the U.S. The corporation's history and experience are unique, but what elevates EMJ is the client experience. With more than 53 years of diverse experience, thousands of partnerships across the country and numerous satisfied, repeat customers, EMJ challenges clients to expect more—one project at a time.

