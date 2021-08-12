Emissary Named "Best Enterprise Sales Enablement Software" For Second Consecutive Year In Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emissary , an intelligence network dedicated to helping sales teams accelerate deals, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Enterprise Sales Enablement Software" award for the second straight year in the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Emissary's platform gives companies access to former Fortune 1000 executives, helping clients sell smarter by leveraging human insights across all stages of the sales cycle. With a network of over 12,000 senior advisors, organizations have direct insights and advice to help sales and marketing teams break into accounts, optimize ABM campaigns, move stalled deals and expand existing relationships.

Emissary insights come in a number of formats - from reports on industry trends to one on one whiteboarding sessions. The solution also provides Industry Insider Guides, a Propensity Gauge to improve productivity by identifying and prioritizing the accounts most likely to buy, Account Briefs, Advisory Interactions with deal coaching from an Emissary advisory who has first-hand knowledge of the buying process and environment at a specified target, and an Insights Library including The Buyer's Seat podcast.

"Time is a precious resource for companies of all sizes. For marketers and sales teams to have the ability to put themselves in their target's shoes, so to speak, they immediately gain deeper insights and data that streamlines the process and saves time - and money," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Emissary is transforming the way in which sales and marketing teams gather intelligence about their target accounts and most important deals. Congratulations to the breakthrough Emissary team once again this year for winning our 'Best Enterprise Sales Enablement Software' award."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"We are so thankful to MarTech Breakthrough for recognizing us with this amazing award again this year," said Allen Mueller, CEO of Emissary. "We pride ourselves on the fact that Emissary is the only human sales intelligence network that connects sellers and marketers to former executives at their target accounts so that they can truly understand their buyers and close more deals, faster. We will continue to help marketers tap into an insider's perspective to help them deliver the right messages to the right person at the right account at the time."

