Emily Loftiss Shares Seasonal Beauty Secrets To Wow Them In Winter On TipsOnTV Blog

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The constantly changing temperature means it is important for people to change their beauty routines, too. People realize their skin and hair are drier during the colder winter months, but they may not know that their entire body needs special attention this time of year. Emily Loftiss is well-known as a popular beauty expert, celebrity stylist, and TV lifestyle host. Emily has turned her love of fashion into an amazing career as she shares her super secrets for affordable Everyday Glam.

GIVING THE GIFT OF BEAUTY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

The Body Shop is the one-stop-shop for high-quality beauty products. This global beauty brand has been around for 44 years and offers naturally inspired products that are ethically produced. This brand loves to give back, and this year they are donating $1 for every holiday gift sold to "NO MORE" to help end domestic abuse and sexual assault in the U.S. by increasing awareness in homes, schools, businesses, and communities. The Body Shop has everything anyone could ever want on their Christmas list. For more information, visit www.thebodyshop.com.

WINTER BEAUTY TIPS

During the winter months, everyone's hair needs extra love to stimulate growth and keep it healthy and strong. Wow them in winter this year with SugarBear, best known for its revolutionary Hair vitamin. Made in the U.S. with high-quality ingredients, SugarBear Hair has the highest repurchase rate in its category, proof that they work. They are a vegan-based gummy flavored with natural berries containing essential ingredients including biotin, folic acid, and vitamin D to strengthen and grow hair. Great for new moms desperate to work on post-partum hair loss. This formula is designed for both men and women with all hair types. Many have noticed longer, stronger hair and less breakage while taking SugarBear Hair. They also have a sleep gummy to get some extra rest this winter. Get them both at SugarBearHair.com.

HAIR CARE TIPS FOR THE CHANGING SEASONS

People usually remember to hydrate their face, body, and hands during the dry seasons, but do not forget the hair! Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate plus Shea Butter Hair Mask is a vegan formula with Aloe Vera as the first ingredient with a hydrating blend of Shea Butter, Coconut, and Macadamia Oil to deeply quench, nourish, and soften curls for a healthy look and feel. Use the mask as a deep conditioner or leave-in treatment on wet hair for extra hydration. Beauty Tip: Put a wet towel in the dryer and put on your hair and leave on for 20-30 minutes to lock in the magical treatment! It is suitable for daily use and safe on color-treated hair. All Maui Moisture products are at an incredible price of under $10 and available at local drug stores and on Amazon. For more information, visit www.mauimoisture.com.

