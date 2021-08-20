EMI Shielding Market Worth $7.7 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "EMI Shielding Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI/EMC...

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "EMI Shielding Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI/EMC Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global EMI Shielding Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2021 to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include surging demand for consumer electronics, increasing electromagnetic pollutions, and ongoing field trials and pilot tests evincing the viability of 5G technology.

EMI shielding market for radiation accounted for the larger size of the market in 2020.

By method, the radiation segment dominated the EMI shielding market in 2020. Most electrical and electronic devices radiate electromagnetic signals. Increasing adoption of consumer electronics leads to a significant increase in electromagnetic pollution due to radiation. Hence, all these signals must be kept within tight limits to reduce the level of interference and avoid any damage to the electrical circuitry of a device and degradation in performance.

Consumer electronics industry is expected to hold the largest size of the EMI shielding market in 2021.

The consumer electronics industry is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. The proliferation of consumer electronic devices, the availability of advanced products, such as wearable devices, and the need to comply with EMI shielding guidelines are expected to be the major factors contributing to the growth of the EMI shielding market in the consumer electronics industry segment.

APAC is projected to be the largest market for EMI shielding from 2021 to 2026.

APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the global EMI shielding market during the forecast period. In the near future, the presence of huge facilities producing automobiles and consumer electronics will play a key role in the development of the EMI shielding market in the region. The growth of the EMI shielding market in the region is attributed to the increasing use of electronic systems and equipment in automobiles and the rising focus on the deployment of 5G infrastructure.

PPG Industries (US), Parker-Hannifin (US), 3M (US), Henkel (Germany), Laird Performance Materials (UK), RTP Company (US), Schaffner ( Switzerland), Tech-Etch (US), and Leader Tech (US) are some of the major players in EMI shielding market.

