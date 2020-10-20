Emerson's Digital Transformation Technologies Support Safe Operations For New Caspian Sea Platform

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has been awarded a $14 million contract to provide automation technologies for the new Azeri Central East offshore platform in the Caspian Sea, the latest development in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli oilfield.

Emerson (EMR) - Get Report has been awarded a $14 million contract to provide automation technologies for the new Azeri Central East offshore platform in the Caspian Sea, the latest development in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli oilfield. Emerson will serve as the main automation contractor, providing its Project Certainty methodologies and digital technologies that transform capital project execution to help BP bring this fast-track project onstream in 2023.

Digital twin solutions and cloud engineering services, part of Emerson's Project Certainty methodologies, will help accelerate project execution. Emerson's digital twin solution enables virtual testing and system integration while the platform is being built and provides a simulated environment for platform operators to train, helping ensure a safe, smooth start-up and ongoing operational excellence. Cloud engineering reduces engineering costs and time by enabling global teams to collaborate and engineer in parallel regardless of location.

Emerson will apply its portfolio of automation software and services to help BP achieve greater production and safe operations. This includes Emerson's DeltaV™ automation system that controls critical safety functions in addition to wellhead production, drilling and the transfer of oil and gas to the onshore Sangachal Terminal.

Automation technologies also anticipate safety risks and enable remote monitoring, which reduces exposure of people and extends intervals between major maintenance turnarounds. Wired and wireless networks will connect more than 1,000 Emerson measurement instruments to monitor pressure, flow, temperature and pipework corrosion. Emerson will also provide all critical control, emergency shutdown and isolation valves, connected by its digital positioning technology.

"This latest project builds on the successful collaboration between BP and Emerson on the West Chirag and Shah Deniz Stage 2 developments," said Jim Nyquist, group president for Emerson's systems and software business. "Our extensive experience helping organizations achieve capital project success has enabled us to become a trusted partner to digitally transform mega projects such Azeri Central East."​​​​​​

