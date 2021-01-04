Emerson Exchange Focuses On Empowering Companies To Rapidly Accelerate Digital Transformation

Amid a global health crisis that accelerated the need for digital transformation and technologies to safely keep industries running, Emerson's annual Global Users Exchange provides practical innovations and solutions that industrial manufacturers can...

Amid a global health crisis that accelerated the need for digital transformation and technologies to safely keep industries running, Emerson's annual Global Users Exchange provides practical innovations and solutions that industrial manufacturers can leverage in 2021 and beyond. Its "Accelerating Digital Transformation" virtual conference shares hundreds of case studies with insights on how customers have enhanced sustainability and demonstrated measurable value with easily scalable innovations including remote collaboration, prescriptive maintenance and personnel health tracking for safety.

These innovations - and how they've transformed companies - are just some of the topics featured among 300+ sessions offered during Emerson's new Exchange Virtual Series that kicked off in November 2020 and continues through March. Each month features a keynote speaker, deep-dive perspectives and the latest insights from automation and software experts and manufacturing leaders on how to rethink processes, identify new efficiencies, reduce costs and reach higher levels of performance.

"No doubt, 2020 was a year of upheaval, but Emerson is steadfast in our role as a trusted, valuable partner who helps our customers not only manage, but also succeed through these difficult times," says Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson's Automation Solutions business. "Now more than ever in our 30+ year history of Exchange, it's a priority to give customers access to our experts and practical education to drive digital transformation and advance their businesses."

The January keynote features Warren Pruitt, vice president of global engineering services for Colgate-Palmolive, who will focus on how smart technologies are improving overall equipment effectiveness in areas like energy management and sustainability. Previous keynote speakers include Lance Fountaine, global operations automation, digitalization and analytics leader at Cargill, who spoke about the company's Smart Manufacturing Program that is led by business strategy, enabled by technology and empowered by people to drive measurable results; and Scott Pendegrass, control systems team lead at Motiva, who discussed sensor deployment strategies and how to use data to drive better operational performance.

"As a conference 'for users and by users,' Emerson Global Users Exchange is a great opportunity for customers to learn from their peers and experts in the field," says Exchange Chairman Mike Allen, principal control systems specialist at LyondellBasell. "The virtual series has surpassed our expectations, with greater participation by previous Exchange attendees as well as a substantial number of first-time attendees. The flexible, convenient and on-demand access of the programming has expanded our reach to more companies and more users."

Free to Emerson customers, Emerson Exchange each month offers both live and on-demand product technology roadmaps, meet the expert sessions, subject matter expert office hours, user case studies, industry forums and product demonstrations. Each month focuses on different industries, offering opportunities for customers to stay engaged and up to date on future innovations.

The semiannual Europe/Middle East Emerson Exchange will also be virtual from March 30 to April 1. Emerson plans to resume its in-person Global Users Exchange later this year in Washington, D.C., from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1.

Registration is open to Emerson customers; for more information, go to: https://www.emerson.com/en-us/news/automation/virtual-exchange-2020-2021.

