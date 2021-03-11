EmergingEd Powered By Everspring Enables Universities To Easily Create High-Quality Online Short Courses

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, today announces updates and enhancements to its EmergingEd solution that make it easy for universities to enter the rapidly growing online short course market, create a new revenue stream and support lifelong learning.

EmergingEd, powered by Everspring, now offers a comprehensive set of easy-to-use tools that enable universities to stand up and grow a portfolio of online short courses that put the needs of today's learners first. With our turnkey solution, universities can quickly build high-quality, engaging courses and deploy them—in weeks, not months—to a global audience through a sophisticated eCommerce platform. EmergingEd consists of:

A course authoring tool to quickly and easily build high-quality, interactive short courses. Customized course frameworks that streamline the course development process and ensure dynamic, engaging learning. An eCommerce platform that enables students to conveniently self-register through a familiar shopping cart experience. Course delivery support that provides learners with 24/7 technical support. Powerful, portable and information-rich digital badging for learners.

Courses consist of academic content from the university, allowing faculty to showcase their expertise to a wide audience. EmergingEd simplifies the course development process through professionally built, plug-and-play frameworks that deliver an engaging experience without the need for advanced technical skills. The eCommerce platform and learning management system give students an intuitive, seamless online experience from registration and purchase on through to course completion.

Universities are experiencing increasingly high demand for faster, lower-cost alternatives to traditional degrees that allow working professionals and job seekers to grow their professional skills. 1 Amplified by the recent economic climate, annual spending on micro and alternative credentials is currently $10 billion and projected to double in the next 3-5 years. 2 EmergingEd helps universities respond to this demand by providing a solution with everything they need to quickly expand their upskilling and lifelong learning offerings.

"There is a crucial need for short courses that are convenient and accessible for adult learners seeking to upskill or enhance their employability. This need presents a tremendous opportunity for universities," said Beth Hollenberg, Co-founder and President of Everspring. "EmergingEd provides everything a university needs to go to market quickly and with quality, using easy-to-use course building tools and a seamless, secure eCommerce platform."

For more information about EmergingEd, visit www.everspringpartners.com/emerginged.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success and rising rankings. From on-campus to hybrid to online, Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago and recently named one of the " Best Places to Work," Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

1 Retrieved from Inside Higher Ed https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2020/08/27/interest-spikes-short-term-online-credentials-will-it-be-sustained

2 Retrieved from Holon IQ https://www.holoniq.com/notes/micro-and-alternative-credentials.-size-shape-and-scenarios-part-1/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerginged-powered-by-everspring-enables-universities-to-easily-create-high-quality-online-short-courses-301245858.html

SOURCE Everspring