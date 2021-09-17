Emerging Trends In Problem Gambling Prevention Highlight National Responsible Gaming Education Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The week of September 19 th is Responsible Gaming Education Week (RGEW), and Ohio For Responsible Gambling is part of a national effort to increase problem gambling awareness among gaming industry employees and customers.

Lori Criss, Director, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, said RGEW is a chance to offer employee education to those in the gaming and hospitality industry. It also highlights responsible gaming resources available to all Ohioans.

"Gambling is a source of entertainment for many, but it can be problematic for some," Criss said. "With so many enticing new ways to access gambling, we want to make sure Ohioans can identify common red flags for friends, families, and coworkers."

Derek Longmeier, executive director, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, said people with gambling problems have a 15 times higher risk of suicide, plus higher levels of drug and alcohol abuse. Problem gambling also impacts friends and families, with nine out of ten people impacted by someone's problem gambling suffering their own social and emotional stress.

"Every Ohioan faces the consequences of problem gambling whether they know it or not," Longmeier said.

With new forms of gambling like sports betting and e-bingo potentially becoming legal in Ohio soon, Criss said its essential to know where to get help for those who might be struggling.

Ohio's Before You Bet campaign earned national recognition for its awareness and prevention efforts. It features short quizzes to gauge problem gambling risk levels, a free community toolkit, ideas on setting limits, and links to get help if needed.

Change The Game Ohio focuses on youth gambling and connecting parents, educators, childcare providers, and children to the resources available for prevention and treatment.

Longmeier said there are a variety of options to self-exclude from gambling including technology banning products like GamBan, GamBlock, or GAMSTOP to block access to online gambling providers. Ohioans can also exclude themselves from gambling locations in the state and from receiving a property's mail and email advertising.

Anyone can visit www.beforeyoubet.org to access free tips and resources. Ohio's Problem Gambling Helpline is available any time of day or night at 1-800-589-9966.

