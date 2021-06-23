Emerging Star Pop Provocateur Ikill Orion Signs TV Show Development Deal With OpenGate Entertainment (Exclusive)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed artist and global brand Ikill Orion has partnered with OpenGate Entertainment on the development of his Reality Lifestyle series 'Provocouture TV.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed artist and global brand Ikill Orion has partnered with OpenGate Entertainment on the development of his Reality Lifestyle series 'Provocouture TV.' Ikill as an artist, TV personality and 'lifestyle brand' has been featured on MTV, Spin, Rolling Stone, BBC Radio, Prime Video, (UK) Music Week, Reuters, Fox, MTV Japan, Sky TV, Pitchfork, Vevo, Time Warner and in Billboard Magazine. Being a pioneer, Ikill has worked with multiple platinum Grammy Winners Jay-Z & super-producer Nile Rodgers ( David Bowie, Madonna, Daft Punk).

OpenGate creates & curates cutting edge scripted & unscripted content across a variety of platforms, with a specialization in cultivating new talent, building a bridge for creators and fostering diversity at all stages.

"I look forward to breaking down barriers & stereotypes by pushing the needle forward. 'Provocouture TV ' is the intersection where Hollywood & Vogue meet," says Ikill. "Provocouture TV is a space where music, fashion, celebrity & pop culture collide, a show that revolves around style and transformation."

"Provocouture TV is precisely the type of content being demanded today," says Mike Anderson, OpenGate Co-Founder & Managing Partner, "and is in line with our overarching goal of amplifying a diverse set of voices." Watch the teaser https://youtu.be/XpenmI_dqog

His long-awaited For Your GRAMMY® Consideration groundbreaking genre defying album 'Mikillangelo' (Deluxe) release date is set for Fashion Week New Music Friday Sept. 10, 2021. The exclusive bundle - new music x new limited merch will be sold exclusively on the artists driven platform BANDCAMP. The album deluxe version also contains a 'secret hidden' track. Portion of the sales will go to Amnesty International protecting Human Rights for over 50 years.

'Provocouture TV' is seeking a production partnership & distribution deal (network and/or streaming platform). In addition, we're seeking a label, publishing deal, licensing opportunities for Ikill's upcoming album project 'Mikillangelo'. Ikill is repped by the (UK) powerhouse Entertainment Law Firm Sheridans.

For more info please contact: Taiyo Hanshino (424) 645-8049 312856@email4pr.com

Legal Representation Luke Hill luke.hill@sheridans.co.uk

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerging-star-pop-provocateur-ikill-orion-signs-tv-show-development-deal-with-opengate-entertainment-exclusive-301318688.html

SOURCE OpenGate Entertainment