Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices And Platforms Markets, 2030 - Integration Of Telemedicine In Sleep Apnea Treatment And Diagnosis Landscape

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall market was estimated to be $4,882.2 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period, 2021-2030 to reach $13.18 Billion.

The global emerging sleep apnea devices and platforms market is witnessing an exponential rise in the size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Presently, more than 45 companies are operating in this market, including already existing healthcare companies and emerging healthcare companies.

Moreover, during COVID-19 pandemic, various regulatory agencies such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) have approved the usage of positive airway pressure (PAP) devices such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) devices, and adaptive servo ventilators (ASVs) as ventilators. Additionally, the demand for oral appliances has also increased significantly due to the high risk of infection in the case of COVID-19 positive sleep apnea patients.

In the situation, the usage of a PAP device can increase the risk of infection for the patient's peers. Other devices with increased demand included home sleep testing devices and sleep apnea screening and monitoring devices and solutions. In addition to conventional devices, emerging therapeutic and diagnostic and monitoring devices have also witnessed a significant increase in demand.

Healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of regulatory and industrial decisions on the global emerging sleep apnea devices and platforms market. The market is driven by certain factors, including growing awareness regarding the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea, increasing usage of oral appliances for sleep apnea treatment, rising demand for portable sleep apnea devices, and technological advancements in sleep apnea treatment and diagnosis devices and platforms.

The market is favored by the development of emerging therapeutics and diagnostic, monitoring devices and solutions, and increasing adoption of the sleep apnea devices. Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Report

3 Report Methodology

4 Epidemiology and Reimbursement Landscape for Sleep Apnea4.1 Epidemiology of Sleep Apnea4.2 Reimbursement Landscape for Sleep Apnea Devices

5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Sleep Apnea Patients5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms5.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Regulatory Landscape5.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Adoption Rate of Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms5.2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Size of Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms5.2.4 Entry Barriers and Opportunities for Companies Entering the Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market

6 Industry Analysis6.1 Industry Structure6.1.1 Sleep Apnea Device Manufacturers and Platforms Developers6.1.2 Distributors6.2 Industry Supply Chain Analysis6.3 Associations and Consortiums6.4 Regulatory Framework6.4.1 Regulatory Framework in North America6.4.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)6.4.1.2 Health Canada6.4.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe6.4.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific6.4.3.1 National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)6.4.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)6.4.3.3 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)6.5 Patent Analysis6.5.1 Patent Filling Trend6.5.1.1 Therapeutic Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms6.5.1.2 Diagnostic Patents

7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Market Share Analysis7.1.1 Global Emerging Therapeutic Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market7.1.2 Global Emerging Diagnostic and Monitoring Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market7.2 Key Developments and Strategies7.2.1 New Offerings7.2.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions7.2.3 Regulatory and Legal7.2.4 Funding Activities7.2.5 Mergers and Acquisitions7.2.6 Procurement and Sales7.3 Product Mapping Analysis7.3.1 Analysis of Comparison Between Conventional over Emerging Sleep Apnea Platforms and Devices Market7.3.2 Product Pipeline Analysis

8 Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market Sizing and Forecast8.1 Assumptions and Limitations8.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment8.2.1 Key Findings8.2.2 Opportunity Assessment8.3 Market Dynamics8.3.1 Market Drivers8.3.1.1 Growing Awareness Regarding the Ill Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea8.3.1.2 Increasing Usage of Oral Appliances for Sleep Apnea Treatment8.3.1.3 Rising Demand for Portable Sleep Apnea Devices8.3.1.4 Technological Advancements in Sleep Apnea Treatment and Diagnosis Devices and Platforms8.3.2 Market Restraints8.3.2.1 High Upfront Cost of Sleep Apnea Devices8.3.2.2 Unequal Reimbursement Scenario8.3.2.3 Lack of Medical Adherence to Sleep Apnea Treatment Therapy8.3.3 Impact Analysis8.3.4 Market Opportunities8.3.4.1 Rising Demand for Home Sleep Solutions8.3.4.2 Integration of Telemedicine in Sleep Apnea Treatment and Diagnosis Landscape

9 Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market (by Product Type)9.1 Overview9.2 Therapeutic9.2.1 Positive Airway Pressure Devices9.2.1.1 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices9.2.1.2 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BPAP) Devices9.2.2 Facial Interfaces9.2.2.1 Full Face Masks9.2.2.2 Nasal Masks9.2.2.3 Nasal Pillow Masks9.2.3 Oral Appliances9.2.3.1 Mandibular Advancement Devices9.2.3.2 Tongue Retainers9.2.4 Adaptive-Servo Ventilators9.2.5 Emerging Therapeutic Devices9.2.5.1 Neurostimulator9.2.5.2 Wearables and Other Therapeutic Devices9.3 Diagnostic and Monitoring9.3.1 Polysomnography Devices9.3.1.1 Clinical Polysomnography Devices9.3.1.2 Ambulatory Polysomnography Devices9.3.2 Home Sleep Testing Devices9.3.3 Pulse Oximeters9.3.4 Actigraphy Devices9.3.5 Sleep Screening and Monitoring Devices and Solutions9.3.5.1 Emerging Sleep Screening and Monitoring Devices and Solutions

10 Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market (by End User)10.1 Overview10.2 Sleep Laboratories/Hospitals10.3 Individuals/ Homecare Settings

11 Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market (by Region)12 Company Profiles

ActiGraph, LLC.

Beddit

BMC Medical Co., Ltd

Braebon Medical Corporation

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Circadiance

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

Compumedics Limited

Dental Arts Laboratories, Inc.

Dreem

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

General Electric Company

Glidewell

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Itamar Medical Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LivaNova PLC

Lowenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Medical Depot, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nonin

Oura

PMD Device Solutions Limited

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

Provent Sleep Therapy, LLC

ResMed

Respicardia, Inc.

Signifier Medical Technologies Limited

Smiths Group plc

Somnetics International, Inc.

SomnoMed.com

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3l1voh

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerging-sleep-apnea-devices-and-platforms-markets-2030---integration-of-telemedicine-in-sleep-apnea-treatment-and-diagnosis-landscape-301133999.html

SOURCE Research and Markets