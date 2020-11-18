Emerging Markets Report: When Opportunity Knocks

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are horrible, tragic human effects of the pandemic, notwithstanding that it has altered society in permanent and positive transformative ways. We've opined about some of these changes being sensible, long overdue events, like the developing trend towards telemedicine.

And it is clear that we are now incredibly comfortable shopping for goods of all kinds online. It's as if another dot com may happen. Think about that for a moment.

And BoxVn Limited (OTCPINK :VCEX ) , with a business model squarely entrenched in this epic change, may have just picked the right time for a planned expansion.

BoxVn describes itself as "a small recruitment business that quickly evolved into a driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply business offering services so unique that it has revolutionized flexible vehicle supply, unemployment and the driver recruitment life cycle to provide a dependable and integral service to one of the biggest and fastest growing sectors in the world."

The long and the short (haul) of it is that they built this unique trucking business in England and its market penetration, expansion and revenues have exceeded expectations. In the Spring of 2020, demand for vehicle delivery outpaced supply and projections are for demand levels to remain permanent. To meet this need, the Company plans to increase its fleet by 20% by year-end, expanding to 600+ vehicles.

Mighty Amazon had already doubled their truck fleet in late 2019, long before the pandemic gripped us in March. In researching this article we also stumbled on a piece from Business Insider, which shows how acute the CURRENT demand for trucking and delivery is:

Here's the headline:

Amazon is scrambling to find truck drivers, and must now turn to the big trucking firms it has previously shunned

--- Full story here .

It says a lot about the market BoxVn is in and confirms the tailwinds of its planned expansion. This heightened need for delivery of products vis-à-vis the Internet is not going away and the companies who position themselves in the essential chain of this new economy are poised to grow and expand with it.

