Emerging Markets Report: The Rich Get Richer

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockbuster news out of Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTC PINK:CLABF)(FRA:LD62)(WKN:A2P8K3) this past weekend. As you'll recall Core One is a biotechnology research and development life sciences enterprise focused on advancing psychedelic medicines to market.

The Company already has an impressive footprint in the rapidly expanding psychedelic treatment category with novel drug delivery methods, therapies, and more.

Most notably, the Company has developed a proprietary, patent-pending technique to create pharmaceutical grade psilocybin at a fraction of the price. That alone could be a game changer.

But Saturday's news regarding the signing of a Letter of Intent to acquire another company with a fantastic portfolio of psychedelic-based pharmaceuticals could take Core One Labs to the next level.

Per the release, Core One Labs has signed a letter of intent to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Akome Biotech Ltd. Akome is a developer of psychedelic-based pharmaceuticals for rare diseases and mental disorders targeting treatments for Cluster Headaches (CH), Alzheimer's Disease (AD), and Depression.

Obviously, there are significant potential market opportunities for treatment of those maladies. The Global Alzheimer's therapeutics market alone is projected to reach USD $13.57 billion by 2027 from USD $7.42 billion in 2019 with a substantial CAGR of 9.2% through the forecasted period.

We also like that Akome's Founder and CEO, Dr. Fadia Saad, who holds five patents and has over 25 years of experience in product and business development in the life science industry, is coming on board with her team.

Joel Shacker, CEO of Core One Labs confirms as such, stating, "The acquisition of Akome will broaden and accelerate several new avenues of investigation and overall growth potential for our Company. New formulations and access to such an experienced team provide a unique opportunity to build shareholder value in this exciting sector."

Again, this is still a Letter of Intent and an ink-is-dry deal has not yet been completed.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC is under contract to receive $300,000 by Core One Lab, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

