Emerging Markets Report: The Game Changer

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's edition of The Emerging Markets report we are getting right to the point regarding One World Pharma Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) which we believe is unlike any deal we've previously presented in our pages. Frankly, a recent event is a true game changer.

First, a quick primer:

One World Pharma is led by legendary NBA superstar and international businessman Isiah Thomas . Thomas is renowned not just for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but for having enormous business successes. His name attached to any deal should turn heads and inspire interest.

. Thomas is renowned not just for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but for having enormous business successes. His name attached to any deal should turn heads and inspire interest. OWP is based in Colombia where as Mr. Thomas says, the perfect equatorial growing conditions give it a huge "home court advantage" to harvest the finest cannabis at scale and sell these ingredients at the most competitive pricing.

Notably, one World Pharma has just received important growing approvals in Colombia which "…now unlock access to a vast international market that we've been waiting to enter." The company is truly at a tipping point.

And the game changer is that Thomas just committed to putting THREE MILLION DOLLARS of his own money into the deal.

This game changer, we believe, could be truly transformative for One World Pharma at a point when it appears poised to go to the next level of production and monetization. First, a cash infusion of that significance can help the Company seize the moment and capitalize on its current, highly exclusive permissions. One World Pharma intends to use the funds for expansion of farm operations, additional certifications for THC seeds already approved by the government of Colombia, Global GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) certification and the build-out of a GMP certified state-of-the-art THC/CBD extraction facility.

In short, One World Pharma is going to use the funds to do the things that will generate sales and revenue.

Secondly, it's important to note the timing of this commitment by Thomas, as it comes quite some time after he took the big chair as CEO in June of 2020. Now, after nine months of running the business, getting hands on experience, and watching the corporate milestones get hit and growing permissions granted, Thomas has made what can only be described as an enormous financial commitment, betting on himself and the Company.

It's a game changer in the making.

For more information on One World Pharma please visit:

www.OneWorldPharma.com

About the Emerging Markets Report:

Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $195,000 and 425,000 restricted shares by One World Pharma. EMC has a contract to receive $50,000 over the next month. KP Investment partners invested 50,000 dollars in One World Pharma. EMC acquired a unit that translates into shares at .20 and a warrant. CEO of Emerging Markets James Painter has a 50% ownership stake in KP Investment partners. A contributor to this report, Integrity Media, has been provided 780,000 shares and is under contract to receive $4,000 a month for a period of twenty-four months for investor relations services on the behalf of One World Pharma by One World Pharma and its principals. Integrity Media is currently under a two-month extension at $5,000 per month.

