Emerging Markets Report: Something In The Water

Sometimes you have to dig a little deeper to see how Earth-changing a company's business model can truly be. Today, we have to report that there is something in the water and LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP ( LQWC ) is looking to fix it.

Through its subsidiary, Biopipe Global, it has developed the world's only highly scalable onsite sludge and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Purecycle Inovatif to set up a 50-50 equity joint venture in Turkey.

Purecycle is engaged in waste management and sustainable environmental development with particular focus on innovative technologies. Biopipe will initially work with municipalities to install its wastewater treatment systems in parks and villages before targeting the private sector. Purecycle already has an agreement to install Biopipe in Turkey's 3rd largest city, Izmir, and expects to add two more municipalities in the near future.

It is notable that Purecycle is already doing business in Turkey, which is not necessarily a place you simply walk into and set up a lemonade stand. What is also notable is this excerpt from Purecycle's founder, Damla Demirel.

"Turkey will likely be facing water shortages by 2030 and approximately 21% of the population remains unconnected to central sewerage networks. Water recycling and reuse is becoming critical. … we have developed a strong interest in Biopipe from municipalities that are dissatisfied with their current systems and packaged systems, in general. Biopipe already has proven itself in Turkey and the municipalities are attracted by the low footprint, low maintenance and reusability of wastewater."

Basically, it is predicted that Turkey will have to turn to reusing its own water supply at some point and LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP ( LQWC ) is well-established in Turkey to help Turkey deal with something in the water.

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. It treats both grey and black water. The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.

