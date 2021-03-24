Emerging Markets Report: Small Wonders

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

Allow us to introduce KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF), which describes itself as "a proud leader in advancing the modern networked capability of soldiers and responders, including the networked Soldier Systems mission of NATO and its allies, with niche applications that make a critical difference to safety and effectiveness."

What really stands out about the Company's tech is that it is all about making the science of warfare smaller and thus more efficient. This video is a must see.

Everything is centered around KWESST's proprietary "MISST" system, which is short for "Micro Integrated Systems and Software Technology." This is what enables everything else.

Essentially, it's an ultra miniaturization and integration of sensors, software, micro-optics, ballistic algorithms, machine learning and A.I. to enable intelligent networked systems for real-time situational awareness and targeting, direct to soldiers and their assets.

The result is greater safety and operational efficiency in the field. Using MISST, soldiers can create greater outcomes for drone surveillance, counter-drone missiles, electronic decoys, laser defense, indirect fire platforms and mortars, heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, and even snipers.MISST creates an ecosystem of war efficiency that connects, enables, optimizes and allows for the highest of functionality at the most critical of moments.

As we said, it's a technology offering like we've never seen before .

EMC has been paid $150,000 by KWESST Micro Systems, Inc. for various marketing services including this report.

