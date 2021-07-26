Emerging Markets Report: On The Bright Side

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exciting news from profiled company Pennexx Foods Inc. (Other OTC: PNNX), a technology company within the Software / Internet and Fintech industries who gave the market a little insight not often seen at their strata of the market.

It's worth reviewing.

In a very recent press release the Company confirmed that it had in fact had its second straight quarter of profitability and expects to have breakout performance in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

Profitability is no small feat for companies on this exchange and a second profitable quarter consecutively suggests that the first wasn't an anomaly and that a trend may be forming. The Company saying in print that it expects "breakout performances" the next two quarters might be even more exciting.

Kinda makes you want to see that Annual Report next year, right?

And despite the warm fuzzies generated by the aforementioned there was another line that we think stands out.

From the same release:

"They also anticipate a dramatic rise in the number of users registered to https://yoursocialoffers.com (YSO)."

This means one of the Company's real profit engines is expected to expand dramatically. You do the math on your own chalkboard as to what this might mean.

Even further down in the release are two nuggets that frankly could have been standalone subjects for an Emerging Markets Report .

Two excerpts:

"Growing organically without having to raise significant funds during this phase of the company proves the commercial viability of the YSO (Social Media Deals and Coupon) platform and reduces any need for dilution of the stock keeping shareholder value high."

He's absolutely right and as experienced small and microcap reporters we can tell you that predatory financing and subsequent dilution is among the biggest, if not the biggest, enemy to success.

And this…

"Pennexx is poised to achieve its goals embarked upon earlier this year which is anticipated to grow the value of the company such as becoming fully audited and uplisted to the OTCQB."

Fully audited and ascending to the 'QB are massive improvements for Pennexx. As we've mentioned before, rising to the OTCQB historically positions companies for better lending propositions and makes them available to a much broader class of brokers and investors, nevermind the inherent benefits of transparency for all concerned.

Doesn't hurt that all this contemplated success is aligning with a company coming off two great quarters with very high expectations for the next two.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC is under contract to receive $75,000 from TC Special Investments LLC on behalf of Pennexx Foods Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

