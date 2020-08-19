Emerging Markets Report:  A Vote Of Confidence

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By now, most of our readers realize that Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) has a habit of putting themselves in the midst of a story, whether it's allowing investors to participate in music rights of famous entertainers or even helping companies navigate the new world of crowdfunding .

Today, as the news is rife with an open discussion of voting by mail and voting technology, DigitalAMN is engaged with Global Election Services, Inc. ("GES"), completing the onboarding of the mail ballot and In-Person election specialist which provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services to organizations such as labor unions, pension funds, credit unions, colleges, universities, co-operatives, housing organizations, trade associations, political parties, associations, professional societies, and entertainment organizations.

As you may recall, DigitalAMN helps companies, through its ecosystem, to develop their business models, execute their plans and find investors. Through this process, DigitalAMN earns a position in the company that contributes to its portfolio. GES is now one such company.

Management of GES has a solid history of never having an election overturned. GES has proprietary technologies that authenticates and registers voters, scans ballots and tabulates votes - and has already demonstrated its ability to supervise mail-in ballot and in-person elections at the government level at the North Dakota 2020 Primary. GES' model is interesting, especially considering the attention that the voting processes are getting.

In the DigitalAMN press release , the following stood out with regard to future opportunities for GES and the changing world we live in:

"From a business perspective, management [DigitalAMN] has identified a primary opportunity for GES:

Roughly $15M in potential new business that GES can scale to within its current marketplace (labor unions, pension funds, entertainment organizations, etc.) - 'business as usual'; and,

Those are very large market forecasts and we appreciate that the Company didn't tender any guestimate as to how much market share it thinks it can help GES obtain. But it is indisputable that voting technology and the overall process of voting by mail, is a serious subject of discussion and that DigitalAMN, vis-à-vis its relationship with GES and its proprietary voting technology and impressive reputation, will be looking for a way to increase its market.

As the DigitalAMN press release concludes, "DATI's management believes that this engagement has positively impacted the size and potential value of DATI's equity portfolio."

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

DISCLAIMER: EMC has been paid $180,000 Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. and expects to be contracted to receive 40,000 dollars over the next 45 days for various marketing services including this report. EMC has also agreed to a discretionary budget of 90,000 dollars with Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc EMC does not independently verify any of the content. https://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer/

EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLCFlorida Office15701 State Road 50, Suite #205Clermont, FL 34711E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com