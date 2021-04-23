Emerging Markets Report: It's A Good Time To Be A Cannabis Beverage Company.

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A report just released in early April confirms that the cannabis beverage sector is thriving. According to this report from industry stalwart, Marijuana Business Daily, while sales for vapes, pre-rolls and flower were lackluster, cannabis beverages shined:

"The beverage category continued to shine in the first quarter, leading all categories with sales growing 68.4% over the same period last year and 14.2% versus the fourth quarter of 2020. Most beverage categories experienced double-digit growth going into 2021."

That's a staggering increase. And from the looks of the numbers, it's a trend, not a fad. Cannabis beverages are becoming an option for consumers as more and more hit shelves and brands get smarter about dosing, flavors, and what customers want. With the summer months fast approaching, sales have been picking up in key markets.

It's a good time to be a health and wellness company, and the cannabis beverage space as the category leads the industry in growth. There are only a few companies leading the industry, including HEXO Cannabis Canopy Growth Corp, Keef Beverages (Private). BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) has been making significant progress recently, and is now run by former Pepsi Co. executive, Melise Panetta, a veteran CPG and Cannabis executive with years of expertise selling and marketing some of the world's most recognized beverage brands. It also added two veteran CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) senior sales leaders to the organization.

Bevcanna not only owns their own water source, a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer in British Columbia, but a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility which has a bottling capacity to produce up to 200M bottles annually. BevCanna's extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand in Canada, a growing natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, Pure Therapy , its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing plant and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands .

Growing product line, world class leadership, and a growing sales team with experience, BevCanna is positioned to capitalize on the growing demand of Cannabis 3.0 beverages, and it's looking to capture a piece of the market, which appears to be one of the hottest right now in the ever expanding cannabis industry.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $350,000 by BevCanna Enterprises, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLCFlorida Office390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300,Orlando, FL 32801E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com