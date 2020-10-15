Emerging Markets Report: Board Approval

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rarely is an investor an expert in the field in which they've invested. Sure, every now and then a deal in an area where you might have expertise comes along and you can apply your own analysis but those are few and far between.

And at the small and microcap level where unpaid research is also exceedingly unusual you also have little to rely on to truly consider the prospects for an emergent public company.

But we do believe there is a partial substitute… the Company's Board of Directors.

A quality Board of Directors does a myriad of things. It provides oversight, accountability, confidence, relationships, and for us, some real validation of the business itself.

Weyland Tech (OTCQX: WEYL) , now Logiq , Inc. (OTCQX :LGIQ ), has just made an appointment to its Board of Directors that should inspire some measure of confidence among the shareholder base. The rapidly growing global provider of award-winning eCommerce and Fintech solutions, has appointed Josh Jacobs to its board of directors. As a new independent director, his appointment increases the board to seven members, with four serving independently.

Jacobs is a heavyweight addition.

Jacobs is a highly accomplished technology executive with 30 years of innovation in digital media and advertising, sales and marketing, and strategic business and consumer product development. A noted pioneer in the programmatic media-buying industry, he has held senior level executive roles at several top technology companies on a global scale.

His resume is full of major players including Maven, a leading media platform for digital publishers whereas president and executive chair, he led the company through the acquisition and integration of four media companies that included Sports Illustrated, Hub Pages, Say Media, and TheStreet featuring Jim Cramer. Within three years, Maven grew from a startup to a market leading platform serving over 110 million readers monthly and generating more than $100 million in revenue. He presently serves on the company's board of directors.

And that's just one stop on a star-crossed curriculum vitae. Take a look at the rest.

It's this experience that should be affirming to followers of Logiq. Jacobs simultaneously brings a wealth of experience and relationships to Logiq while validating the Company's business plan. It seems safe to assume that an executive of Jacobs' standing possesses the inherent expertise to assess the Logiq opportunity and then decide to lend his name et al to the cause.

Jacobs joins an independent Board list that includes some talent rarely found at small companies.

Matthew Burlage, former head of Lehman Asia, responsible for taking the first China internet companies to IPO in the US such as Sina.com, Sohu.com, Netease and Focus Media. All multi-billion dollar market cap companies. Burlage also acted as special advisor to $660 billion dollar market cap Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) on M&A ex-China.

Brett Lay, President of RTI Cable www.rticable.com an undersea cable network from Japan to Guam to Australia , funded by Google, NTT, NEC and a number of other Fortune Global 500 companies. Prior to RTI Cable, Lay was CFO at Pacnet, acquired by Telstra for $700 million.

Ross O'Brien, former head of The Economist Corporate Network and telecom advisor to major Asian telco's for 25 years.

If the independent Board directors felt strongly enough to join Logiq and certainly did their due diligence, then it makes an individual investors' due diligence that much easier to do.

For a company that just recently announced that it's expecting record revenues in excess of $38 million, Jacobs' timing couldn't be better.

