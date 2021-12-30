Emerging Markets Report: A December To Remember

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those of you keeping an eye on the red-hot uranium sector, featured company Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), a well-financed uranium company with a strategy of consolidating and advancing uranium projects around the globe, had a December to remember.

We'll get you up to speed in just a moment, but before we do kindly allow us a moment to point you to a recent article from the venerable Market Watch about uranium.

Please click the headline below before returning to our update on Consolidated Uranium.

Why spot uranium prices have climbed to a 6-year high

Yep, six year highs.

O.K., back to Consolidated Uranium which posted two news events in December alone that show this incredible opportunity.

First was this major addition to the c-suite:

Consolidated Uranium Strengthens Management Team with Addition of President and Chief Operating Officer

Not unexpectedly, he comes with a more than impressive resume. New president and COO Marty Tunney brings a wealth of experience via 18 years in mining, having worked as a mining engineer for several majors, including Inco Limited and Newmont Corporation. He also served in senior management roles with NewCastle Gold Ltd. and Solstice Gold Corp. On top of all that, Tunney worked across Canada and the Southwestern United States where he successfully permitted projects for exploration and development and was instrumental in moving projects into production. Tunney also spent several years in capital markets with both an international investment bank and a Canadian bank owned dealer in their global mining team working on transactions of all types and sizes.

Remember our thinking when an exec of this value joins the team. Not only does the company get all the experience and relationships that come with the new hire, but investors also get a strong vote of confidence in the Company insofar that a leader who knows the industry so well has decided that this is worth their time and reputation.

And just before Christmas, this news dropped:

Consolidated Uranium Closes Acquisition of the Laguna Salada Uranium and Vanadium Project in Argentina

It's a significant purchase and opportunity and adds yet another Uranium mining operation to their portfolio.

We think it is also worth noting that the seller took a very large block of Consolidated Uranium shares as part of the compensation, becoming an investor in the Company.

