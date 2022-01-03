Emergent BioSolutions To Participate In Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) - Get Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Report announced today that members of the company's executive management team will participate in the following investor conferences in the first quarter of 2022:

40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 10 to 13, 2022Company presentation scheduled on January 10 at 8:15 am PSTClick for Webcast

J.P. Morgan 2022 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance ConferenceFebruary 28 to March 2, 2022Company presentation scheduled on February 28 at 2:00 pm EST

Cowen & Co. 42nd Annual Health Care ConferenceMarch 7 to 9, 2022Presentation date and time will be updated on the Emergent website as the information becomes available

For conferences where a presentation is planned, the company's webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live, if possible, and by replay, and will be accessible from the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutionsEmergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what's most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:Robert G. BurrowsVice President, Investor Relations240-631-3280 burrowsr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:Matt HartwigSenior Director, Media Relations mediarelations@ebsi.com