EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. On Behalf Of Emergent Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (EBS) - Get Report on behalf of Emergent stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Emergent has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 31, 2021, the New York Times published an article reporting on the accidental contamination at an Emergent manufacturing plant in Baltimore of coronavirus vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca PLC. According to reporting by the Associated Press, the Emergent factory where the contamination occurred had a series of lapses observed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2020.

On this news, Emergent's stock price fell $12.45 per share, or 13.4%, to close at $80.46 per share on April 1, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Emergent shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

