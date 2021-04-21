EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of investors that purchased Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (EBS) - Get Report common stock between July 6, 2020 and March 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Emergent is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that develops vaccines and antibody therapeutics for infectious diseases. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Emergent signed deals with Johnson & Johnson ("J&J") and AstraZeneca worth a combined $875 million to provide contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") services to produce he companies' COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and received another $628 million from the United States government as a part of Operation Warp Speed, for a total of $1.5 billion in COVID-19 deals.

Investors began to learn the truth on March 31, 2021, when media reports revealed that employees at Emergent's Baltimore manufacturing facility "mixed up" ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines, contaminating up to 15 million doses of the J&J vaccine. It was further revealed that this was not an isolated incident and part of a history of manufacturing issues at the Company's plant.

Additionally, it was further reported that by December 2020, Emergent was forced to discard the equivalent of millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses after they were spoiled by bacterial contamination of equipment at the same Baltimore facility. In response to these revelations, the Biden administration took the extraordinary action of placing J&J in charge of Emergent's Baltimore plant and prohibiting it from producing the AstraZeneca vaccine. To date, not a single dose of any COVID-19 vaccine produced at the site has been released by the FDA for distribution.

In response to this news, shares of Emergent's stock price fell $14.29 per share, or over 15% over the next two trading days, from a close of $92.91 per share on March 31, 2021, to close at $78.62 on April 5, 2021.

